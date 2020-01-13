Over 2,000 people still without power in Kerry this evening

There are still over 2,000 people without power in Kerry this evening.

ESB crews have already restored power to more than 8,000 homes and businesses in the county since morning.

There are 350 without power in Cahersiveen, while a further 311 people are without power in North Kerry.

There are 214 customers impacted in The Maharees and 248 customers in Glencar still have no power.

Customers are also impacted in Inch, Dingle and Kenmare along with numerous areas near the Kerry/Cork border.

Ger Deenihan of ESB Networks says it’s very busy with numerous reports of outages still coming in, but they hope to have power restored to most areas tonight.