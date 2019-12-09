Over 2,000 people to become Irish citizens today in Killarney

2,000 people from over 100 countries will become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Killarney today.

The top nationalities represented at today’s ceremonies include Poland, the UK, Romania, India and Nigeria.

This is the second year that large-scale citizenship ceremonies have been held outside Dublin.

Last year the Department of Justice announced that the Convention Centre in Killarney would be the new location for all future large citizenship ceremonies.

The ceremonies are being attended by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and are being presided over by retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon.