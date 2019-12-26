Over 200 take part in Stephen’s Day Walk for Hospice

The 20th annual St Stephen’s Day Walk, in aid of the Pallitive care at University Hopsital Kerry, was held in Tralee earlier today.
The fundraising event is also known as the Bill Kirby Memorial Walk.
Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley was there:

