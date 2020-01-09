Over 200 jobs to be created in Castleisland over next two years

Over 200 jobs could be created in Castleisland over the next two years, according to the Castleisland Chamber Alliance.

A new nursing home being built by the Windmill Group will employ up to 75 people when fully operational; it’s currently being built by Griffin Bros.

Construction is also expected to start soon on a new primary care centre for the town.

Other existing businesses have expanded, and the Carnegie Hub is also open as an early stage enterprise centre, hot desking and meetings facility, with free mentioning for start-ups.

Chair of Castleisland Chamber Alliance, Michael John Kearney says the town will be getting very busy.