Over 200 complaints of financial abuse against elderly people made over two years in Cork/Kerry area

Over 200 complaints of financial abuse against elderly people were made over two years in the Cork/Kerry area.

The National Safeguarding Office of the HSE has revealed the number of allegations of financial abuse received nationwide during 2016 and 2017.

The information was revealed to Newstalk following a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare Organisation was shown to have among the highest number of complaints of financial abuse against elderly people, with 96 in 2016 and 116 in 2017.

The types of abuse can include stealing or threatening behaviour.

The National Safeguarding Office categorised the complaints into those requiring additional information, those with either none or reasonable grounds, and those left blank.

41% of the allegations were deemed as reasonable, while 15% required more information.

The HSE says estimated figures for 2018 indicate that complaints in all CHOs have again increased, considering there are over 810 concerns of alleged elder financial abuse nationwide.