20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter to reappear in court next month

A 20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been remanded on continuing bail.

Stephen O’Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February 11th, after allegedly being assaulted outside a fast food outlet in Killorglin, during the early hours of the previous morning.

Christian Fleming of Mountlyne, Killorglin was charged with the manslaughter of Mr O’Connor in Killarney District Court in February.

Judge David Waters granted bail at that sitting, subject to a number of conditions.

Mr Fleming has been remanded on continuing bail until July 16th, for the production of the book of evidence.