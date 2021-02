A further 75 deaths have been reported this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, along with 1,318 new cases of Covid-19.

Of the 75 deaths reported this evening, 46 were in February, 27 in January and two earlier than January.

Of the new cases reported this evening, 20 were in Kerry.

Professor Phillip Nolan of NPHET says the ‘R’ number is now estimated to be ‘well below one’.