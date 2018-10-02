Over 20 members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team involved in rescue of hillwalker

Over 20 members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the rescue of a walker on Carrauntoohill yesterday.

The man in his 40s and from Cork become disorientated and subsequently lost on his descent.

Kerry Mountain Rescue was tasked to search for the missing hillwalker lunchtime, and following an extensive search, he was located by Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 115 near the Black Mare Gully.





Members of the mountain rescue descended to his position and helped him down the mountain.

Visibility was described as poor in low cloud cover.