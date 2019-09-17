Over 20 Kerry families supported by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundations since 2015

Over 20 Kerry families have been supported by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation since 2015.

The foundation supports children aged five and under who have serious health conditions and rare disorders, ensuring parents are supported when looking after them in their own homes.

People in Kerry are being urged to sign up for the ‘Up the Hill for Jack & Jill’ fundraiser in support of its vital home nursing and in-home respite services.

The fundraising challenge hopes to raise €75,000 through hill walks which will take place across the country from September 22nd.

Registration is now open via www.jackandjill.ie