20 Kerry contractors qualified for CIRI competence in construction quality mark

20 Kerry contractors are now qualified for the Construction Industry Register of Ireland competence in construction quality mark.

850 companies across Ireland have qualified for the CIRI register.

The CIRI says if a contractor or builder is on the register they’ve passed rigorous examination of their financial, administrative and construction competence.

In Kerry the following are CIRI registered:

CK Ceilings Ltd Listowel

Daniel Canty Construction Ltd Scartaglen

Denis Dowling Construction Services Ltd Castlegregory

Denis Moriarty The Kerries Ltd Tralee

Eamon Costello (Kerry) Ltd Tralee

Eamonn Linnane Tralee

Evans and Kelliher Construction Limited Milltown

Gleeson Construction Castle Cove

Griffin Bros. Contr. Ltd Castleisland

James Sweeney Glenbeigh

JF Flynn Construction Ltd Tralee

KPH Construction Kenmare

Ladden Construction Castlemaine

Madden & Mangan Construction Ltd Castleisland

Martin Walsh Killarney

McMahon & Culloty Construction Limited Killarney

Michael Hanlon Builders Ltd Ballyheigue

Ned O’Shea & Sons Construction Ltd Tralee

Resolution Mode Limited Tralee

Ross Building & Maintenance Solutions Ltd. Milltown