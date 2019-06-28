20 Kerry contractors qualified for CIRI competence in construction quality mark

20 Kerry contractors are now qualified for the Construction Industry Register of Ireland competence in construction quality mark.
850 companies across Ireland have qualified for the CIRI register.
The CIRI says if a contractor or builder is on the register they’ve passed rigorous examination of their financial, administrative and construction competence.
In Kerry the following are CIRI registered:
CK Ceilings Ltd Listowel
Daniel Canty Construction Ltd Scartaglen
Denis Dowling Construction Services Ltd Castlegregory
Denis Moriarty The Kerries Ltd Tralee
Eamon Costello (Kerry) Ltd Tralee
Eamonn Linnane Tralee
Evans and Kelliher Construction Limited Milltown
Gleeson Construction Castle Cove
Griffin Bros. Contr. Ltd Castleisland
James Sweeney Glenbeigh
JF Flynn Construction Ltd Tralee
KPH Construction Kenmare
Ladden Construction Castlemaine
Madden & Mangan Construction Ltd Castleisland
Martin Walsh Killarney
McMahon & Culloty Construction Limited Killarney
Michael Hanlon Builders Ltd Ballyheigue
Ned O’Shea & Sons Construction Ltd Tralee
Resolution Mode Limited Tralee
Ross Building & Maintenance Solutions Ltd. Milltown