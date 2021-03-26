20 additional COVID related deaths, 584 new cases but none in Kerry

20 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, 3 in February and 6 in January.

The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No cases have been reported in Kerry.

The county has the second lowest incidence rate for the virus per 100,000 population.

There is now a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

297 are men / 286 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 317 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23rd, 709,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

515,800 people have received their first dose

193,548 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)