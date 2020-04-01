20 20 Kerry | Episode 1: Tricorn Hat

In 20 20 the curator of Kerry County Museum Helen O’Carroll takes listeners behind the scenes of the museum into the purpose built store room. This store contains a great number and variety of artefacts, all of which are housed in identical storage boxes. Most have never been on public display. In each program Helen opens a storage box at random and sets out to explore more about its contents. The result is part detective story, part scientific research, part philosophy, but always a thoroughly engaging journey of discovery as she travels the country chatting to a whole variety of characters that help her, and the listener, to understand the lives and times of the people connected with these objects.