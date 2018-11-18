2 Wins But 2 Defeats For Kerry Basketball Sides

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin went down 62-61 to Neptune in the Men’s Super League.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 99-92 at Maree. They were ahead 29-22 after the opening quarter, 52-49 at half time and 81-70 after the third.

Men’s Division One saw Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney claim an 89-71 victory at UL. They led 15-18 at the end oft he first, it was 41 all at half-time and they had opened up a 71-57 advantage going into the final quarter.

Top scorers for Pauls: Dailian Mason 27, Sean O’Brien 23, Papito Herisia 17. For UL, Tarchee Brown scored 26





In Women’s Division One St. Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy Castleisland lost 68-55 to Phoenix Rockets. The visitors had a huge start going up 19 points to 45 at the half time interval, 19 of these coming form Amanda Fioravanti. St. Mary’s captain, Lorraine Scanlon hit 13 for the home side and was strong under the boards but the Belfast side were unstoppable. St. Mary’s made a huge comeback in the third quarter mainly due to the efforts of Labhaoise Wamsley and Scanlon. Mary’s outscored their opponents by five in the third and by eight in the final quarter but could not bridge the gap created by the superb Rockets side in the first half.

Top Scorers: St. Mary’s: Lorraine Scanlon 26, Labhaoise Wamsley 8, Sarah O’Sullivan 6

Phoenix Rockets: Amanda Fioravanti 31, Charley McGrath 16, Amber Dean 13