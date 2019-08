Liam Dowling had two winners in Round 2 of the Boylesports Irish Derby.

The evens priced Ballymac Anton took Heat 14 by 3 lengths in 29-57.

Heat 15 went to 9/4 on favourite Ballymac Cooper by half a length in 29-49.

At Limerick 7/2 shot Lissycasey Jayne was victorious in race 8 by half a length in 29-24 for Listowel’s Jayne Donlon.