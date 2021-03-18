2 Kerry Winners On Day 3 Of Cheltenham

2 Kerry Jockeys claimed victory as the Irish continue to dominate the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Tralees Bryan Cooper claimed the 2nd race of the day with 12/1 shot Mrs Milner. Cooper won that race after favourite Envoi Allen, ridden by Jack Kennedy fell at the 4th fence.

Thankfully neither were heurt and Jack Kennedy recovered to win the final race of the day with 3/1 favourite Mount Ida.