2 Kerry Sides In Action In The Semi Final Of The Boys U19 National Cup

By
radiokerrysport
-

There’s an all Kerry All-Ireland semi-final coming up this week

Tralee Sports Centre is to host the Boys U19 National Cup meeting of Mercy Mounthawk and Tralee CBS on Thursday.

Mounthawk manager John Dowling


Tralee CBS manager Ruairi Rahilly

