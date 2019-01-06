2 Kerry Sides In Action In The Semi Final Of The Boys U19 National Cup

Sport 2 Kerry Sides In Action In The Semi Final Of The Boys U19 National CupBy radiokerrysport - 6th January 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet There’s an all Kerry All-Ireland semi-final coming up this weekTralee Sports Centre is to host the Boys U19 National Cup meeting of Mercy Mounthawk and Tralee CBS on Thursday.Mounthawk manager John Dowling https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnd.mp3 Tralee CBS manager Ruairi Rahilly https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ruairi.mp3