2 Kerry Players Included In Team Of The NFL

Two Kerry players have been included in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division Two Team of the League.

They are Aislinn Desmond at Full Back and Sarah Houlihan at Corner Forward.

Waterford, who defeated Kerry in the Division 2 final, dominate the team with seven players.





The Team of the League in full is:

1. Rosie Landers (Waterford)

2. Karen McGrath (Waterford)

3. Aislinn Desmond (Kerry)

4. Sarah Harding Kenny (Wexford)

5. Sinéad Greene (Cavan)

6. Neamh Woods (Tyrone)

7. Róisín Tobin (Waterford)

8. Donna English (Cavan)

9. Emma Murray (Waterford)

10. Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

11. Michelle Ryan (Waterford)

12. Maria Delahunty (Waterford)

13. Sarah Houlihan (Kerry)

14. Niamh O’Dea (Clare)

15. Aileen Wall (Waterford)