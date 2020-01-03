2.4 million tourists visited Kerry during 2019.

Tourism Officer John Griffin says that, following six years of sustained growth, 2019 was marginally down on the high of 2018.

He says, while Brexit had an effect, the late-summer period saw an increase in tourist numbers; however, the one million domestic and 1.4 million overseas visitors spent less than in previous years.

Mr Griffin says the large amount of accommodation in the county is a major factor in helping Kerry take 14% of all visitors to Ireland.

He adds future transport infrastructure will have a big bearing on tourism in the county.