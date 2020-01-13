1pm Storm Brendan update

Storm Brendan has caused power outages and traffic disruption around Kerry.
An orange wind warning from Met Eireann will remain in place for the county until 9 o’clock tonight.
The Kerry Local Coordination Group is meeting this afternoon to continue to coordinate the response to Storm Brendan and the Status Orange wind warning for Kerry.
Communications Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea has the latest:
8,400 homes and businesses in Kerry are still without power as a result of Storm Brendan.
The South Kerry area is worst afftected with 5,000 premises without electricity.
1,500 homes in the Ballydesmond, Gneeveguilla, Knocknagree areas are without power.
1,000 homes in the Liscarroll area of North Cork are out; Glencar/Milltown, parts of Ballymac and Farranfore are also affected.
Ger Deenihan is a spokesperson for ESB networks