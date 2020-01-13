1pm Storm Brendan update

By
radiokerrynews
-
Effect of Storm Brendan: Caragh Lake to Glenbeigh road

Storm Brendan has caused power outages and traffic disruption around Kerry.

 

An orange wind warning from Met Eireann will remain in place for the county until 9 o’clock tonight.

 

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is meeting this afternoon to continue to coordinate the response to Storm Brendan and the Status Orange wind warning for Kerry.

 

 

Kerry Airport says the Aer Lingus Regional flight from Dublin which was due to arrive in Farranfore at 1.15pm has been cancelled.
Also cancelled due to the weather is the 1.45 Kerry-Dublin service.

 

 

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea has the latest:

8,400 homes and businesses in Kerry are still without power as a result of Storm Brendan.

The South Kerry area is worst afftected with 5,000 premises without electricity.

1,500 homes in the Ballydesmond, Gneeveguilla, Knocknagree areas are without power.

1,000 homes in the Liscarroll area of North Cork are out; Glencar/Milltown, parts of Ballymac and Farranfore are also affected.

Ger Deenihan is a spokesperson for ESB networks

 

