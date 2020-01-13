1pm Storm Brendan update

Storm Brendan has caused power outages and traffic disruption around Kerry.

An orange wind warning from Met Eireann will remain in place for the county until 9 o’clock tonight.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is meeting this afternoon to continue to coordinate the response to Storm Brendan and the Status Orange wind warning for Kerry.

Kerry Airport says the Aer Lingus Regional flight from Dublin which was due to arrive in Farranfore at 1.15pm has been cancelled.

Also cancelled due to the weather is the 1.45 Kerry-Dublin service.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea has the latest: