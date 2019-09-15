Agreement to be put to farmers as beef talks finish

The beef talks have ended with an agreement.

However, the agreement does not come into place until all protests and blockades at meat plants have ended.

It will see the current bonus for 30-month cattle increase from 12 to 20 cent per kilo.

A new bonus for steers and heifers aged 30-36 months, of eight cent a kilo, is to be introduced.

And a new bonus is also to be introduced for some O grade cattle, the 12 cent a kilo bonus will benefit dairy farmers in particular.

A new Beef Taskforce is to be established. It will examine the beef industry and will be independently chaired.

An independent review of price composition in the supply chain is also to be commissioned.

Dermot O`Brien, Chairman of the South West committee of the Beef Plan Movement, says the proposed agreement has positive proposals for all beef farmers but has to be put to farmers on the ground.