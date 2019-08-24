RUGBY

Ireland have suffered a huge 57-15 defeat against England in their World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham.

Joe Schmidt’s side started well with Jordan Larmour crossing for a try after 8 minutes.

But 3 tries from England saw the hosts lead 22-10 at the half.

Things only got worse for Ireland, as Eddie Jones’ side added 5 more tries in the second half.

Bundee Aki got a consolation try for Ireland on 74 minutes.

Ireland’s first World Cup pool opponents were also in action today.

Scotland defeated France 17-10 at Murrayfield.

SOCCER

Frank Lampard has his first win as Chelsea’s new manager.

Tammy Abraham scored twice as they beat Norwich 3-2 in the Premier League.

Fellow academy graduate Mason Mount also found the net.

Lampard says there was a sense of relief at the end.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace clinched a last gasp 2-1 win away to Manchester United.

Southampton beat 10-man Brighton by a 2 goals to nil.

Leicester City grabbed a 2-1 win away at Watford, and West Ham defeated Watford by 3 goals to 1.

The 5.30 kick-off sees early season leaders Arsenal and Liverpool battle it out at Anfield.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary will be hoping to repeat the success of their seniors this evening as they face Cork in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U-20 Hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Both teams are unchanged from their semi final victories.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 2nd at the PGA Tour Championship.

The Ulsterman is 12-under-par, just one shot behind American Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy tees off just after 8pm Irish time.

Gavin Moynihan is best of the Irish in a tie for 6th at the Scandinavian Masters.

The Dubliner is just 3 shots off the lead after shooting a 3rd round 64, leaving him 10 under for the tournament.

RACING

The first of a 7 race card in Kilbeggan has just got underway.

First off there was at 5 past 5.