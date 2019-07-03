1976 – The Definitive

It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill,...
It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill, including 12 Kerry players.Limerick City and County Council has said...
Parishioners in Kilcummin are requesting a meeting with Bishop Ray Browne following the loss of their resident parish priest.Last week, it was confirmed that...
A coastal review of the Fenit Lifeboat Station is taking place today.Such reviews take place every five years to assess the needs of each...
Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have withdrawn their sponsorship of greyhound races after last week’s RTE Investigates exposed shocking abuse of dogs. James O’Shea...
Jerry went to the public meeting in Kilcummin last night. Hundreds gathered to express their disappointment over the news that they are to lose...
Up to 60 people, including 12 Kerry Camogie players are ill after drinking water at Limerick GAA club. Chair of Kerry Camogie, Ger McCarthy...