Kerry youth and community groups urged to apply for Coca-Cola Thank You funding

Youth and community groups in Kerry are being urged to apply for Coca-Cola Thank You funding ahead of the July 12th deadline.

€100,000 in grants of €5,000, €10,000 and €20,000 will be available to community groups, non-profit organisations and charities which empower and support young people in their community.

Such groups are invited to submit an online application explaining how their new or existing project will inspire and support people locally and what level of funding they need to get their project off the ground.

Applications can be made at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.