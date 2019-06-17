St. Pio’s Devotions in St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw.

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass and Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Tuesday, June, 18th at 7.30pm.  The witness will be given by Clare and Marie who both hail from Omagh, Co.Tyrone.   Padre Pio’s glove will be available for blessings’.  Everyone, welcome.

