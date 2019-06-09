Missing from Upr. Ashe St,. Tralee a white cat with a ginger marking on its back & multi-coloured underbelly.

Missing from Upper Ashe St. Tralee a white cat with a ginger marking on her back and multi-coloured underbelly, answers to the name “Pebbles” . Last seen near St. John’s Church Ashe St., on Wednesday morning last. Dearly missed by its owner. Any information please contact 087 2277116
Events in Kerry for Cruinniú na nÓg
Events are taking place all over Kerry for Cruinniú na nÓg.It's a day celebrated nationally on Saturday, June 15th for children, teenagers and young...
Mass to be held in memory of cyclist killed near Gap of Dunloe
A special mass is to be held in memory of a Polish man who lost his life in an accident in Killarney last weekend.Around...
Eleven people arrested and charged by gardaí in relation to ongoing Munster investigation
Eleven people have been arrested and charged by gardaí in relation to an ongoing investigation in Munster.All eleven were arrested this morning and are...
In Business – June 6th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Castlemaine woman Clodagh Shannon about her food and fitness trackers, Nonna Diary; Rory McCarthy of Camo’s Artisan Foods...
Agritime – June 6th, 2019
https://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/agritime0706.mp3Aisling O'Brien hears about ways to prevent a lull in your 2020 calving season, she spoke with the president of the Irish Natura and...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.