Missing from Upr. Ashe St,. Tralee a white cat with a ginger marking on its back & multi-coloured underbelly.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Missing from Upper Ashe St. Tralee a white cat with a ginger marking on her back and multi-coloured underbelly, answers to the name “Pebbles” .  Last seen near St. John’s Church Ashe St., on Wednesday morning last.  Dearly missed by its owner.  Any information please contact 087 2277116

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR