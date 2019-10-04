Over 1,900 Kerry students receive Junior Certificate results

By
radiokerrynews
-

1,949 Kerry students are receiving their Junior Certificate results today.

950 girls and 992 male students sat the examinations in June, and after a three-week delay the results were issued by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) this morning.

Career Guidance Counsellor Billy Ryle says the results in Kerry were of a high standard again this year.

Mr Ryle is reminding any student wishing to review their results, that applications must be made through their school before next Friday (October 11th).

