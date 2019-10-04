Over 1,900 Kerry students receive Junior Certificate results

1,949 Kerry students are receiving their Junior Certificate results today.

950 girls and 992 male students sat the examinations in June, and after a three-week delay the results were issued by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) this morning.

Career Guidance Counsellor Billy Ryle says the results in Kerry were of a high standard again this year.

Mr Ryle is reminding any student wishing to review their results, that applications must be made through their school before next Friday (October 11th).