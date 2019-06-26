190 UHK support staff take to picket line

70 health support staff at University Hospital Kerry took to the picket line this morning as part of a national dispute.

The strike, organised by the SIPTU trade union, follows a breakdown in talks on Monday with the Government.

The dispute centres on a job-evaluation scheme and what SIPTU says is a failure to implement pay rises for staff.

The union says that it would cost €16 million to resolve the matter but the Government proposed just €1.2 million and has pointed to economic uncertainty over Brexit.

In total, there are 190 support staff at UHK involved in the strike.

Rory Hawkins is a hospital porter at UHK and a SIPTU shop steward: