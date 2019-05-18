190 additional parking spaces to be provided in Killarney in coming weeks

190 additional parking spaces will be provided in Killarney in the coming weeks.

Kerry County Council confirmed that the Rock Road car and bus park will be completed in the coming weeks.

The council was responding to a motion by councillor Niall Kelleher who asked if there had been any progress on extra parking for the town.





Counillor John Sheahan also raised the issue at the meeting.

The council said the Municipal District is continuously seeking further land to develop additional car parking within the town.

It is also currently incorporating a potential multi-story into the development of a masterplan for the Aras Phádraig site.