19 returning emigrants on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list

There are 19 returning emigrants currently on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list.

The oldest application from an emigrant for a one-bedroom unit dates back to 2014.

Kerry County Council says there are some housing units provided through Approved Housing Body schemes in Kerry that were specifically purchased or built for returning emigrants.

When vacancies arise in these, the allocations are made by Kerry County Council in conjunction with Safe Home Ireland.

There are currently 19 people on the council’s housing list that are classified as returning emigrants with a need for one-bedroom units; the oldest application dates back to 2014.

Kerry Emigrants Association is due to complete four new accommodation units in Castleisland this month, and the council is in contact with Safe Home Ireland about allocating these.

Safe Home Ireland wrote to all people on their list that had expressed an interest in housing in Kerry, but only one agreed to be considered for one these houses.

The organisation also wrote to the same list of people about an approved housing development in Killarney, and four have said they’re interested.

There are a number of approved housing developments being delivered in Tralee over the next two years, specifically for elderly, and consideration will be given to facilitating some returning emigrants.