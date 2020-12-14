19 new Covid cases in Kerry reported this evening

19 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kerry in the latest figures from the health authority.

They were among the 264 new cases reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening, along with two deaths.

The official number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry increased by four from yesterday and is now 1,360 since the start of the pandemic – this evening’s figure won’t be added on until tomorrow.

Nationally, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the Republic of Ireland so far, now stands at 76,449.

The national incidence per 100,000 people is 83.4.

Kerry has the fifth lowest incidence in the country over the past two weeks.