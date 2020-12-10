19 Kerry primary schools receive awards for STEM work

19 Kerry primary schools have received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths over the last school year.

The Awards aim to increase interest in STEM among primary school students and teachers.

Congratulating Kerry students for their awards, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris said we need our primary school students to become the next generation of innovative leaders, creative thinkers, and problem solvers.

Scoil Naisiunta Gniomh go Leith, Holy Cross Mercy, Castlemaine NS, Muire gan Smal, Scoil Chriost Ri, Bunscoil Eoin Naofa, Loughfounder NS, Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, St Brendan’s NS, Fybough NS, Tralee Educate Together NS, Scoil an Fheirtearaigh, Scoil Mhuire, Caherleaheen NS, Scoil Ide Curranes, Clogher mixed NS, St Brendan’s NS Blennerville, Scoil Atha na mBlath, Two Mile Community National School all won awards.