2.45 is the kick off time for Ireland’s Six Nations Championship finale against Wales in Cardiff.

Wales are chasing the Grand Slam, with Ireland still with an outside chance of retaining their title.

England play Scotland at Twickenham at 5.





Scotland have to win to give Ireland hope, if Joe Schmidt’s team make it 4 out of 5.

Italy and France meet in Rome at 12.30.

In the quarter finals of the FA Cup, Watford host Crystal Palace from 12.15.

Manchester City, chasing the quadruple, are away to Swansea City from 5.20.

And at 7.55, Wolves host Manchester United.

In the Premier League, three games kick off at 3pm.

Bournemouth play Newcastle United,

It’s Burnley against Leicester City,

And West Ham United host Huddersfield Town.

Katie Taylor beat Brazilian Rose Volante in Philadelphia overnight to add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF titles.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in the ninth round.

With tomorrow preserved for the club finals, today is an exceptionally busy day in GAA.

Galway face Wexford in the first of the afternoon’s Allianz Hurling League quarter finals – that has a 1.30 start at Pearse Stadium.

Waterford’s meeting with Clare has a 3 o’clock throw-in at Walsh Park.

While Semple Stadium hosts the meeting of Tipperary and Dublin.

Kerry can secure a place in the Divison One Football final with a game to spare with just a draw from this evening’s meeting with Mayo.

A Dublin win over Tyrone at Croke Park will also likely secure a final berth for Jim Gavin’s side.

Elsewhere, the bottom two meet in Clones from 2 with Monaghan facing Cavan.

While Roscommon are nervously looking over their shoulder ahead of their game with Galway in Salthill.

The Division 2 game between Clare and Meath has been postponed in Ennis due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bottom side Cork play host to Donegal at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Fermanagh will look to maintain their promotion hopes when they go to Armagh.

While Kildare face Tipperary.

The Division 3 game involving Louth and Westmeath is off.

An eagle 3 at the 16th helped Rory McIlroy into a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Players’ Championship in Florida.

He carded a second round 65, and tops the leaderboard on 12 under par along with Tommy Fleetwood.