18,500 COVID-19 emergency payments have been issued in Kerry.

According to the Irish Independent, 507,000 people are receiving the €350 payment after losing their jobs as a result of the virus outbreak.

This is in addition to 207,00 people on the standard jobseeker payment of €203 per week.

Over 147,000 payments have been made in Dublin followed by 52,500 in Cork and over 27,000 in Galway.

Almost 40,000 employers have registered for the wage subsidy scheme.