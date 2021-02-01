Over 1,800 Kerry people avail of online courses given by local authority

Over 1,800 people in Kerry have availed of online courses given by the local authority over the past year.

Councillors at the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting were given an update on a number of initiatives from Director of Services John Breen.

Kerry County Council says demand for online training is high, with programmes related to business start-ups, business growth and a range of digital marketing, branding and social media activities being available.

