180 Kerry educational and training programmes showcased at open event this evening

Over 180 Kerry educational and training programmes will be showcased at an open event this evening.

The Kerry College of Further Education and Training will host the event, offering courses for employment, apprenticeships, and progression to further education or higher education.

These courses are aligned to Level 5 and Level 6 on the National Qualifications Framework.

The Kerry College of Further Education and Training recently aligned themselves with the North Kerry College and Kerry ETB Training Centre.

An open event will take place from 6-9pm in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee this evening.