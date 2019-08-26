18 Roses prepare for first televised show of Rose of Tralee International Festival

18 Roses will take to the stage in the Dome tonight for the first televised show of this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

This year marks the 60th year of the event and the Diamond Jubilee Rose of Tralee will be crowned tomorrow night.

As well as rehearsing for tonight’s show, the Rose are also taking time out of their busy schedule to visit Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre, the Palliative Care Unit, Pieta House and RehabCare.

Tonight’s first televised show is set to be something special as one of the Roses performs a party piece that has never been seen before in the festival’s 60-year history.

Daithi Ó Sé will also be celebrating tonight as he marks his tenth year as the host of the festival.

During tonight’s show, the West Kerry man will interview Roses representing Abu Dhabi, Arizona, Boston and New England, Cork, Melbourne and New York.

Other Roses looking to impress the judges on stage tonight will be Dublin, Germany, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Meath, South Australia, Sydney, Washington DC and Western Canada.

The 2019 Rose Escort of the Year will also be announced during tonight’s show.

Host Daithi Ó Sé outlines what’s to come: