18 men charged with dangerous driving during Rally of the Lakes to have cases heard in September

18 men charged with dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes will have their cases heard in September.

Aged between 21 and 27, the men are charged with driving a vehicle in a manner, including speed, which was dangerous on the 5th of May at Derrynafunsha, Blackwater, Kenmare.

The men had been released on bail from Killarney Garda Station after their arrest during the annual Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes in May.

Killarney District Court was previously told a garda surveillance operation was in effect in the remote scenic area, which is near the Moll’s Gap /Kenmare/Sneem/Black Valley turnoffs of the N71 Ring of Kerry.

At a previous sitting, it was heard that video and CCTV footage of the alleged dangerous driving incidents would be released to the solicitors representing the men, as part of the disclosure.

At this week’s sitting, Killarney District Court heard that 18 men are now facing a similar charge.

Judge David Waters remanded the defendants on continuing bail until September 16th, when a special sitting will be required to hear details of the alleged offences.