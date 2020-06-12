18 Kerry structures awarded €78,000 in funding

18 properties in Kerry have been awarded funding totalling €78,000 under the Historic Structures Fund and Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

This funding aims to support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard the structures.

St. John the Baptist Church of Ireland in Knightstown, Valentia received the largest grant of €18,000.

Four properties in Day Place, Tralee and two buildings on Denny Street have been awarded funding under the scheme totalling €17,500.

Coláiste Íde in Dingle and the Franciscan Friary in Killarney were among the other recipients of the funding.