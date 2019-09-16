18 Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships

Kerry will be sending an eighteen-strong team to this year’s National Ploughing Championships.
This year the event, which begins tomorrow, is moving to Carlow.
Over 240,000 people, including thousands from Kerry are expected to make the journey over the coming three days to the 700-acre site in Fenagh.
Warm sunny spells are being forecast and Lauren Beehan from AA Roadwatch has this advice for those driving to the event:
Although Croke Park didn’t go Kerry’s way over the weekend, hopes are high for All-Ireland titles to be claimed by some of team of eighteen competitors from Kerry.
Chair of the Kerry Ploughing Association, Thomas Healy says although the National Ploughing Association is considering purchasing a suitable site for the event, it would still rotate around the country:
Kerry Team for the National Ploughing Championships 2019
- Intermediate Reversible Plough Class: Patrick Boyle
- Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class: Mike Brosnan
- Novice Conventional Plough Class Junior : Daniel Burke
- 3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class Senior: Colm Dineen
- Intermediate Conventional Plough Class: Michael P Donegan
- Under 28 Conventional Plough Class Junior: Michael J Donegan
- Farmerette Conventional Plough Class: Martina Flynn
- Junior Conventional Plough Class: Philip Healy
- Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class: Aeneas Horan
- Intermediate Reversible Plough Class: Tommy McCarthy
- Junior Conventional Plough Class: Derek O’Driscoll
- Intermediate Reversible Plough Class: Michael O’Halloran
- Macra 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class: Richard O’Mahony
- Under 40 Horse Plough Class Novice: Jonathan Trant
- Senior Horse Plough Class: Moss Trant
- Special Horse Plough Class: Moss Trant
- Loy Digging Junior: Donal Tydings
- Loy Digging Junior: Pat Walsh