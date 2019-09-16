18 Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships

Kerry will be sending an eighteen-strong team to this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

This year the event, which begins tomorrow, is moving to Carlow.

Over 240,000 people, including thousands from Kerry are expected to make the journey over the coming three days to the 700-acre site in Fenagh.

Warm sunny spells are being forecast and Lauren Beehan from AA Roadwatch has this advice for those driving to the event:

Although Croke Park didn’t go Kerry’s way over the weekend, hopes are high for All-Ireland titles to be claimed by some of team of eighteen competitors from Kerry.

Chair of the Kerry Ploughing Association, Thomas Healy says although the National Ploughing Association is considering purchasing a suitable site for the event, it would still rotate around the country:

Kerry Team for the National Ploughing Championships 2019