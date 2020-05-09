18 more die from COVID-19

Another 18 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic.

It brings the death toll to 1,446 and there are 219 new confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says the total number of positive tests has reached 22,760.

Data as of midnight on Thursday, shows healthcare workers make up 6,669 of cases.

Dublin has 49 per cent of all cases, the highest number, followed by Kildare and Cork with 6 per cent each.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has remained the same at 303.