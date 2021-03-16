18 more deaths related to COVID-19; 5 new cases in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Seventeen of the deaths occurred this month and one in February.

349 more cases of the virus have been confirmed, five of these are in Kerry.

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has increased to 53.5 – the fourth lowest in the country. Cork, Kilkenny and Leitrim have lower rates. The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 148.1. Offaly has the highest rate at 347.6 while Leitrim has the lowest in the country at 34.3 per 100,000.

As of March 13th, 615,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland – 451,589 people have received their first dose and 164,345 have got their second dose.

There has been a total of 4,552 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland. 227,663 cases of the virus have been confirmed.