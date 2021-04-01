18 deaths and 761 new Covid cases but less than five in Kerry

A total of 761 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 additional deaths have been announced this evening.

372 of the cases are in Dublin, with 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

There was less than five new cases in Kerry – it remains the county with the lowest incidence of cases in the past 14 days.

The national incidence rate over the past 14 days is 164.9.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 165 per 100,000 people.

There are 274 Covid patients in hospital, with 63 in intensive care.