There were 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, while 13 people have died, according to figures released this evening.

455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There are 30 new cases in Kerry bringing the county’s 14-day incidence rate to 295.2 per 100,000 population.