A further 431 cases of Covid-19 and 6 additional deaths have been reported this evening.

This latest figure includes 17 new cases in Kerry.

134 of the new cases are in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth and 22 in Mayo.

The 14-day incidence rate is now 88 per 100,000, up from 85 yesterday.

Kerry’s total number of Covid cases to date now stands at 1,387.

This evening’s new cases won’t be added on to the official total until tomorrow.