17 men charged with dangerous driving following Rally of the Lakes will have cases heard in September

17 men charged with dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes will have their cases heard in September.

Aged between 21 and 27, the men are charged with driving a vehicle in a manner, including speed, which was dangerous on the 5th of May at Derrynafunsha, Blackwater, Kenmare.

The men had been released on bail from Killarney Garda Station after their arrest on Sunday during the annual Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes in May.

Killarney District Court was previously told a garda surveillance operation was in operation in the remote scenic area, which is near the Moll’s Gap /Kenmare/Sneem/Black Valley turnoffs of the N71 Ring of Kerry.

At a previous sitting, it was heard that video and CCTV footage of the alleged dangerous driving incidents would be released to the solicitors representing eleven of the men, as part of the disclosure.

At this week’s sitting, Killarney District Court heard that an additional six men are facing a similar charge.

While saying it’s likely a special hearing date will be required in September, Judge David Waters remanded the defendants on continuing bail until July 16th.