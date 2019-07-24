17 Kerry Centra stores recognised for hygiene and food safety

17 Centra stores in Kerry have been recognised for hygiene and food safety.
The shops were presented with awards at the recent Centra Quality Food Awards in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.
A total of 444 Irish Centra stores received awards during the ceremony,
The eight Kerry winners of the Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety Level 3 Emerald Award, which signifies supreme performance were:
- Moriarty’s Centra, Ballyheigue
- Ross’ Centra, Ballyduff
- Sheahan’s Centra, Muckross Rd Killarney
- Sheahan’s Centra, New St Killarney
- Devlin’s Centra, Cahirciveen
- Horgan’s Centra, Ardfert
- Whyte’s Centra, Castleisland
- Heaphy’s Centra, Ballylongford
The nine Kerry stores that proudly accepted this Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award were:
- Whyte’s Centra, Killarney Road Kenmare
- Fogarty Centra, Waterville
- Fitzgerald’s Centra, Dingle
- Hickey’s Centra, Rathmore
- Moriarty’s Centra, Farranfore
- Centra, Church St Listowel
- Fleming’s Centra, The Reeks Killarney
- Fleming’s Centra The Rock Killarney
- Sheehan’s Centra, Glenbeigh