17 Kerry Centra stores recognised for hygiene and food safety

17 Centra stores in Kerry have been recognised for hygiene and food safety.

The shops were presented with awards at the recent Centra Quality Food Awards in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

A total of 444 Irish Centra stores received awards during the ceremony,

The eight Kerry winners of the Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety Level 3 Emerald Award, which signifies supreme performance were:

Moriarty’s Centra, Ballyheigue

Ross’ Centra, Ballyduff

Sheahan’s Centra, Muckross Rd Killarney

Sheahan’s Centra, New St Killarney

Devlin’s Centra, Cahirciveen

Horgan’s Centra, Ardfert

Whyte’s Centra, Castleisland

Heaphy’s Centra, Ballylongford

The nine Kerry stores that proudly accepted this Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award were: