The Department of Health has reported 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

15 of these deaths occurred in February, one in December and the date of one death remains under investigation.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been notified of 788 new cases of COVID-19.

For the third day in a row, fewer than five cases have been reported in Kerry.

The 14-day incidence per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 107.6, still the lowest of any county.

That figure nationally is 277.2.