There is a 17% conviction rate for driving without a licence in Kerry.

The figures were released in a series of parliamentary question replies to Independent TD Tommy Broughan.

The information is published in today’s Irish Times and shows 17% of Kerry cases which were heard in court resulted in conviction.

The national average conviction rate is 19 per cent.

The highest rate was recorded in Cork at 30%, while the lowest rates were in Monaghan and Cavan at 4%.