The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The figures are from the HSE COVID-19 Daily Operations update and are correct as of 2pm on Friday.

The information, published in today’s Sunday Independent, shows Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of confirmed cases at 131.

It’s followed by St James’s which has 82 confirmed cased of COVID-19.