17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 557 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th March, the HPSC has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19: ten of these are in Kerry.

There is now a total of 228,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 262 are men / 291 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 452,554 people have received their first dose
  • 164,496 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Today’s cases, 14-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**

(to midnight 16Mar2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 16Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 16Mar2021)

Ireland5574811487,048
Offaly1518339.9265
Longford53318.1130
Kildare5840236.4526
Dublin229199222.93,003
Meath3128215.8421
Donegal3424160.8256
Louth1011145.1187
Carlow108142.381
Westmeath1411141.9126
Limerick129128.3250
Tipperary2419124.7199
Galway2024115.1297
Roscommon86114.774
Waterford68103.3120
Mayo<5598.1128
Wicklow<5895.5136
Wexford111389.5134
Sligo9488.558
Monaghan<5281.550
Cavan13578.860
Laois6477.966
Clare<5457.268
Kerry10654.881
Cork101750.3273
Kilkenny6347.447
Leitrim<5137.412

 

